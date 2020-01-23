Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments makes up 2.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 4.84% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $51,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. 4,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,455. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $41.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

