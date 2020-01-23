Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,444 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.91% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of ITRN stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $550.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

