Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $986,601,000 after buying an additional 79,288 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,412,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.35. 2,023,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.92. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $196.60 and a one year high of $326.79. The company has a market cap of $324.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,295 shares of company stock valued at $68,629,486 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

