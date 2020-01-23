Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 234,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,107. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.1148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

