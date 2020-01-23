Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 840.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.21 and a 200 day moving average of $256.97. The stock has a market cap of $284.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

