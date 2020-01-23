Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

