Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 268.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,236,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,260,000 after buying an additional 82,221 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,639,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,357,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 678.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 57,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.35. 1,386,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,021. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $293.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.