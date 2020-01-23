Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $24.63 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $24,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 313.3% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,548. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.95.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

