Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $29.92 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $29,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,333,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 449,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 287,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,231. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

