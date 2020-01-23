Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,486.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,032 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 459,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $93,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,489,000 after purchasing an additional 91,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,916. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.18 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,016,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

