Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $90.91 Million Stock Position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Mellanox Technologies makes up approximately 4.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.40% of Mellanox Technologies worth $90,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.19.

MLNX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.91. 197,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,915. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.24 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.74.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

