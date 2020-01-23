Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2,645.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $2,314,390.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $3,009,277.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,462.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.31. 31,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

