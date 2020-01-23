Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.92% of Radware worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Radware by 127.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Radware by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 255.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Radware by 14.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Radware stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,300. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

