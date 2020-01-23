Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $23.55 Million in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,407,553 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,546,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 4.92% of Magic Software Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth $2,495,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $545.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

