Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Perrigo worth $23,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,572,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after purchasing an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,375,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,782,000 after purchasing an additional 160,873 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 114,937 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,211,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,546.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,432. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

