Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,948,000 after purchasing an additional 855,411 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 73,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,359,000 after purchasing an additional 73,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $88.23. 572,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,664. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.50 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1969 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

