Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,848 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 122.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,363 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $350.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,796. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $237.27 and a 1 year high of $352.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

