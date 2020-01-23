Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 4,052 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.07. 4,641,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

