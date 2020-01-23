Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 533 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,287,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,793,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $1,489.23. The company had a trading volume of 602,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,593. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,380.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,261.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

