Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 246,840 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.87% of Mediwound worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mediwound Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Mediwound had a net margin of 69.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

