Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.87. 223,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.08%.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.