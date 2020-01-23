Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 165,721 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,721 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Tower Semiconductor worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $60,498,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $8,427,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,253,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $4,264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,220,000 after acquiring an additional 203,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. 12,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

