Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 259,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 40.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 23.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in CSX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 22,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $82.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.