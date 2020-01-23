Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 713. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.41. Harleysville Financial has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $27.00.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

