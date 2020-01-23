Harmony Price Reaches $0.0051 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Harmony token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. In the last week, Harmony has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $18.43 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.05555251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026578 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00128287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,640,511,581 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

