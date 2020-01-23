Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) is Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 502,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,835 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. 278,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,280. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3497 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.