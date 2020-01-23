Hashgard Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $1.15 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.03095039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

