Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $3.92 million and $89,695.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,338.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.01917399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.03729588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00637047 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00718171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00097184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010904 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00569046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,504,028 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

