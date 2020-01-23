Hawaiian (HA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HA opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71.

HA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

