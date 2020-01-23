HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Earnings Results

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. HB Fuller updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.15-3.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS.

FUL stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $83,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $396,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,710 shares of company stock worth $3,916,045. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Citigroup downgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

