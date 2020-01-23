HBT Financial (HBT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 13,228 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,228 shares of company stock worth $298,164.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.