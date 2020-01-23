HBZ coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,496.00 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $21,496.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, Mercatox and Bitlish.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.05529307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026450 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127966 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011766 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare,

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Exmo and Bitlish. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

