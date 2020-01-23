HC Wainwright Cuts First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target to C$1.50

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of FF stock remained flat at $C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,586. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. First Mining Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.41.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

