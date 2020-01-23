Head to Head Analysis: Comerica (NYSE:CMA) vs. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comerica and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.82 billion 2.49 $1.24 billion $7.81 8.45 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 3.01 $36.43 billion $10.48 13.03

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Comerica. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Comerica has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 31.33% 16.20% 1.64% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 25.49% 15.19% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Comerica and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 6 13 1 0 1.75 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 13 7 0 2.29

Comerica presently has a consensus target price of $71.85, suggesting a potential upside of 8.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $135.88, suggesting a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Comerica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Comerica pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comerica has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Comerica beats JPMorgan Chase & Co. on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. It also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products; and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company also engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

