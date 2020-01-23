Head-To-Head Analysis: UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) vs. Red Violet (OTCMKTS:RDVT)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

UMeWorld has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UMeWorld and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMeWorld and Red Violet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld $10,000.00 731.64 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Red Violet $16.30 million 15.12 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

UMeWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Violet.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A Red Violet -31.83% -15.74% -13.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Red Violet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UMeWorld beats Red Violet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

