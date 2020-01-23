Head-To-Head Comparison: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) vs. FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) and FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) and FSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 22.57% 8.41% 1.20% FSB Bancorp 0.04% 0.02% N/A

Volatility & Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of FSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of FSB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) and FSB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) $57.29 million 5.79 $14.95 million $1.68 17.73 FSB Bancorp $15.26 million 2.20 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has higher revenue and earnings than FSB Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) and FSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 0 2 0 0 2.00 FSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.34%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) is more favorable than FSB Bancorp.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) beats FSB Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 13, 2019, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

FSB Bancorp Company Profile

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits. It also originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; and other loans consisting of automobile, passbook, overdraft protection, and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece in the Rochester metropolitan area, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

