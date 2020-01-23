Head to Head Comparison: Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) versus Its Peers

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) is one of 95 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Malvern Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

62.7% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 18.57% 6.73% 0.77% Malvern Bancorp Competitors 16.41% 5.91% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Malvern Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Malvern Bancorp Competitors 701 1727 1350 98 2.22

Malvern Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.73%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $50.25 million $9.33 million 17.35 Malvern Bancorp Competitors $892.78 million $208.84 million 17.50

Malvern Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. Malvern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp competitors beat Malvern Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401k accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture banking, and mobile remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2018, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.