Head-To-Head Contrast: John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) versus MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC)

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund alerts:

20.6% of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of MVC Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of MVC Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and MVC Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund 0 1 2 0 2.67 MVC Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund currently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential downside of 83.52%. MVC Capital has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.28%. Given MVC Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund.

Dividends

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. MVC Capital pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and MVC Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and MVC Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital $30.55 million 5.58 $16.32 million $0.65 14.78

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund.

Volatility & Risk

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVC Capital has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and MVC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital 53.41% 5.13% 3.12%

Summary

MVC Capital beats John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector. The fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Composite 1500 Banks Index. The fund was formerly known as John Hancock Bank and Thrift Opportunity Fund. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund was formed on August 23, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.