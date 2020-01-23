Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Healthequity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Healthequity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Healthequity by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 145.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthequity by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

