HeartBout (HB) Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $117,769.00 and approximately $2,896.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HeartBout

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

