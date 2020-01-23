Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,970. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLD. UBS Group upped their price target on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

