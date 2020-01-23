Hedera Hashgraph 24 Hour Volume Reaches $699,597.00 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and OKEx. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $21.28 million and $699,597.00 worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.47 or 0.03024875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,080,210,455 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

