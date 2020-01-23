HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $801,900.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $694.66 million and $801,900.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00028745 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006409 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004196 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00028316 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000718 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00045244 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.