Helium Price Reaches $0.0114 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Helium has a market cap of $138,804.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007544 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,561,816 coins and its circulating supply is 12,213,436 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

