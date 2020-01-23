HelloGold Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a market cap of $144,557.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

