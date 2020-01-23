HempCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $193.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $369,645.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 116.3% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00052585 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00074291 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,366.88 or 1.00017664 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034750 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,583,349 coins and its circulating supply is 254,448,199 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.