HeroNode (HER) 1-Day Volume Hits $665.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $72,691.00 and approximately $665.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, LBank and Bibox. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Bilaxy, Token Store and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

