Hershey (HSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Hershey to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hershey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSY stock opened at $152.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average of $149.71.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.27.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

