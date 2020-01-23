Hexcel’s (HXL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Longbow Research

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Longbow Research in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 333.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 201.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

