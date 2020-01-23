Hilltop (HTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTH. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

